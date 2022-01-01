Microsoft Flight Simulator: Famous Flyers #2 - Available Now

Available now! The Microsoft Flight Simulator team is excited to announce the latest release in the Famous Flyers series of aircraft - the incredibly detailed Gee Bee Model Z and Model R-2 Super Sportster bundle. Here is the official trailer video:
