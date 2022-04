FlyByWire Releases A32NX Stable Version 0.7.5

Stable Version 0.7.5: This release provides compatibility with the update for SU9 (1.25.7.0). This release does not contain our new custom FMS version 1 (cFMS v1).

Please see our latest release notes for more information.

Note: Not Available on MSFS Marketplace.

