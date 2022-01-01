VSKYLABS Development Shifting To X-Plane 12

Breaking News! VSKYLABS upcoming-projects development-line is shifting to X-Plane 12...starting with the following two projects:

The VSKYLABS F-19 Stealth Fighter Project, and the VSKYLABS Maule M-7-235 Project. Development lines were completely shifted to upcoming X-Plane 12, making these, when ready, an all brand new XP12 add-ons. That means that the projects will be released exclusively for upcoming X-Plane 12 (with no versions for X-Plane 11).

Attached are two screenshots, taken in the past in X-Plane 11 during various development-news posts. Screenshots of current state (WIP) projects in upcoming X-Plane 12 cannot be shared at the present due to NDA restrictions, and it will be shared when possible.

Stay tuned for more development news!

