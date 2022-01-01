AD Simulations Releases CRJ-900 For X-Plane

After the successful release of our CRJ-700 package, AD Simulations is proud to introduce the next in line popular business jets in its class, the CRJ-900.

We followed blueprints, documents, videos and sources from real life CRJ pilots which in turn created a package that we hope, will satisfy the majority of the users.

Our package includes recreation of the CRJ900 aircraft (type certified as the CL-600-2024) which is a stretched version of the CRJ-700.

Features

The CRJ900 is powered by two FADEC equipped General Electric CF34-8C5 powerplants

The CRJ900 has larger winglets and has longer fuselage than the CRJ-700 Series

AD Simulations CRJ-900 cabin is using the option called "atmosphere"

It provides buttons to adjust DOOR ASSIST, CEILING, SIDEWALL and ENTRANCE Lights. Using combination of different lighting conditions creates different look

You can adjust cabin and stairs lights using buttons on the right wall looking toward cabin

All windows shades, overhead bins and seat trays are animated and functional

General Notes

Basic systems are programmed based on CRJ-900 aircraft. In subsequent updates we are making systems deeper and adding new ones. CRJ real life pilots and few simulator enthusiasts are helping us to develop and make them work properly

Flight Control Panel knobs support fast scrolling via left mouse button press and hold and precise scrolling via mouse wheel scroll

All switches now support new manipulators with Above/Below click for UP/DOWN movement and mouse wheel scroll

Mode Control Panel SPEED and other modes simulate the real Autopilot modes on the CRJs.

Implemented Electrical System

Circuit Breakers are all animated and ready to perform certain actions accordingly to their function in future updates

Tablet/EFB on Captain and FO sides

Functional Audio Control Panel with lit buttons and animations

Rectangular and Arrows Flight Director Command Bars as an Options

