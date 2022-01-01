Leonardo Announces Fly The Maddog X MSFS Release Date

I don't get lost in chatter talk but I'll tell you immediately what many of you have been waiting to know for quite some time: the release date is set for April the 30th 2022 and the price will be &eugo;75 + VAT. Fly the Maddog X will be available via SimMarket only.

I could add so many details but I will do it in the next few days, the most important thing is the addition of the EFB, initially not planned in the feature list, and the introduction of a new 3D model for the passenger cabin in line with the new graphic standards of MSFS 2020.

See you soon in MSFS2020!

Source