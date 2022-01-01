Mango Studios FF A350 Sound Pack Released For X-Plane

This sound pack completely works all of the sounds for the Flight Factor Airbus A350.

Features

Exterior:

Custom sounds for tires on touchdown effects

Custom sounds for hydraulic pump effect

Custom sounds for fuel pump effects

Custom exterior rain effects

Custom fuel truck, and GPU effects

New, custom sounds for APU start/shutdown

New, complete, and custom exterior sounds for the Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines, which include:

New custom, exterior start-up/shut-down sound effects



New custom, exterior spool-up/spool down sound effects



New custom, exterior backblast, surround sound, and flyby sound effects

Interior:

New custom EICAS button, switch, knob, rotary, and handle sound effects

New custom FCU button, switch, and rotary sound effects

New custom OVERHEAD button, button cover, knob, rotary, and switch sound effect

New custom PEDESTAL button, button cover, handle, rotary, switch and throttle sound effect

New custom cockpit system sound effects include:

Autopilot disengages and engages sound effects



Complete Cockpit electrical systems, blowers, batteries, and buses.



Ultra-realistic cockpit wiper system



Complete EGPWS warnings, including retard callouts, callouts from 2500ft to 10ft and all those in between.



Complete Cockpit warnings, which include Autopilot disconnect warnings, triple-click sound effects after autopilot disconnection, seatbelt chimes, no-smoking chimes, and flight attendant chimes.

New Custom, Complete, and ultra-realistic cockpit environment effects which include:

Cockpit landing gear effects such as gear extension, retraction, touchdown, rolling, and drag sound effects



Other effects, such as Cockpit Rumble, Cockpit Rain, Cockpit Rotation, Cockpit Wind, Flap Drag, Spoiler Drag, sound effects

New Cabin Effects include:

New Air conditioning effect



New Cabin wind effect



Reworked Fuel pump system effect



Reworked Hydraulic pump system effect



New Flap sounds, from start to finish taking off a real A350- 2 individual sounds which vary in pitch for each wing.

New, complete, and custom interior sounds for the Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines, which include:

New custom, interior startup/shutdown sound effects



New custom, interior spool-up/spool-down sound effects



New custom, interior backblast, surround sound, and flyby sound effects

Brings an Optional folder, to get rid of the sometimes annoying stock FF A350 cabin sounds! Custom Mango Studios is, User-Friendly UI that helps you bring some more customization to your sound pack! Brings installation instructions to make your installation more manageable, and a manual to bring you up to speed on how to customize your volume in the volume menu.

