Aerosoft Releases ProCam XP Trailer Video

ProCam XP now gives you the option to quickly and easily create new camera positions within the X-Plane 11 simulator. Whether it is new positions within a cockpit, within your favorite scenery to observe your flight or AI traffic.

Create stunning tracking shots in and around your own aircraft or in the scenery of your choice. Use effects such as simulated breathing to create a realistic pilot view.

Are you a developer yourself? Then deliver ready-made presets with your custom scenery and show your customers the best spots in your product.