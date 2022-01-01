  • Just Flight MSFS 146 Pro Dev Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-25-2022 10:36 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight MSFS 146 Pro Dev Update

    We have posted a new Dev Update today covering the latest work and pre-release build of the 146 Professional MSFS. Well worth a read and there is a bunch of new screenshots for you to see that demo the latest work and features. They include but aren't limited to Full MSFS checklist support, New EFB features, New Variants including cargo variant door and associated liveries such as Cobham and Cello, new Cockpit features including 8k textures and cup holders, sun visors and seats and of course the FMS integration. Some of the shots are shown here.

    Here's your link and expect more shots and moving pictures in the coming days as we approach time of release. Do remember also that you can sign up to receive an email as soon as the 146 is released. Worth doing especially if you're all out of patience.

    Read development update
    Source
    Dev Update on Just Flight 757 for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional 737 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lightning lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jkb24212

    Registration issues with MSFS.com

    Thread Starter: jkb24212

    The site address listed in the title is incorrect and I meant to correct it to reflect the actual site address for this issues. When I installed...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 12:09 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Avro Lancaster Mk1 Grand Slam

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    This is the Wings of Power Lancaster Mk1 Grand Slam, as you see only a tail gunner, and look at the under-belly, they converted her to carry a large...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 11:51 AM Go to last post
    CTarana45

    Avro Lancasterian II Over London!

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    BOAC's brand new, Avro Lancasterian II over London! :pilot: Christopher Tarana

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 11:45 AM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Vickers Wellington Mk1 Mk2 M3

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    This is the Alpha Vickers Wellington Mk1 MK2 MK3. 1st flight was June 1936 and introduced in October 1938 then retired in 1953. She was a long...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 11:44 AM Go to last post