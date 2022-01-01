Just Flight MSFS 146 Pro Dev Update

We have posted a new Dev Update today covering the latest work and pre-release build of the 146 Professional MSFS. Well worth a read and there is a bunch of new screenshots for you to see that demo the latest work and features. They include but aren't limited to Full MSFS checklist support, New EFB features, New Variants including cargo variant door and associated liveries such as Cobham and Cello, new Cockpit features including 8k textures and cup holders, sun visors and seats and of course the FMS integration. Some of the shots are shown here.

Here's your link and expect more shots and moving pictures in the coming days as we approach time of release. Do remember also that you can sign up to receive an email as soon as the 146 is released. Worth doing especially if you're all out of patience.

Read development update

Source

Dev Update on Just Flight 757 for MSFS 2020