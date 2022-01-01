Aeroplane Heaven DC-3 C-47 Latest Update

We are making this post in an attempt to halt the amount of requests/demands for updates on this release. We need to clarify a few points.

1) No, it has not been cancelled.

2) We are waiting on flight modelling which is being programmed out-of-house using significant flight test data from the period. This takes time and a lot of effort, given that the goalposts keep moving with continual upgrades to the sim.

3) When we have the fight model we can get the sounds finalised which are being professionally engineered, again, out-of-house.

We have received many requests for release dates which we just cannot estimate - there is no point - we are in the hands of professional suppliers. The number of suppliers in this field has shrunk considerably since the introduction of MSFS and they are all extremely busy.

We would appreciate that people give us due patience as we attempt to produce this important addition to the very best of our ability. Yes it has taken a little over a year so far which is nothing compared to a few other productions going on elsewhere.

More importantly, we would also appreciate a halt to the abusive, insulting mails and comments we have been getting. We have done no-one harm or taken money. We have simply taken time to get this one right. We do NOT deserve the vitriolic abuse we have been subjected to by "school-kids" who want their toys now.

We will continue to release updates and further information on the DC-3 build and its release as appropriate.

Aeroplane Heaven Releases Teaser Video For DC-3

