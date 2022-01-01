VSKYLABS Is Preparing For X-Plane 12

Hello VSKYLABS pilots! As announced...VSKYLABS is working night and day, preparing the fleet for upcoming X-Plane 12 by X-Plane by Laminar Research.

Preparations are not only for "adding compatibility" ...but in practice, all the existing VSKYLABS projects versions are being developed to their respective NEXT VERSIONS! ...Exciting isn't it?

That means that the NEXT VERSION of each project will also include all relevant XP12 new features. Some of the projects were practically deeply overhauled under-the-hood!

All new projects versions for upcoming X-Plane 12 will be pushed to the respective existing customers as a FREE UPDATE! So it is just the perfect time to utilize the 'LEVEL-UP' sale for "tasting" the projects in X-Plane 11, and at the same time to ensure that the free update for X-Plane 12 will be available, once ready.

