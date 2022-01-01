Verticalsim Announces Tampa For MSFS

Tampa International (KTPA) is now in Work In Progress status for Microsoft Flightsim.

As a Tampa native, I'm excited to bring my arguably said "best" work over to this platform (Currently planning drives to the airport to conduct surveys). I will be sharing several preview "blog" style updates along the way, as this is a big project & current infrastructure changes will make this a bit difficult.

During this time, KOMA will be brought to the MSRS platform as well; and will probably release before Tampa (more on that at a later point).

KTPA will feature:

Main Downtown Tampa buildings (Truist, Regions, PNC, Sykes, etc.)

Several surrounding landmarks (Tropicana Field, Raymond James, Rocky Point, International Plaza Mall, etc.)

Terminal interiors

All airport buildings modeled

2022 Airport Layout

Animated monorails, SkyConnect

Airport mesh featuring the 3 taxiway bridges

HDR Lighting

Custom Jetways

Source

Verticalsim Releases KMYR Myrtle Beach MSFS