    Verticalsim Announces Tampa For MSFS

    Tampa International (KTPA) is now in Work In Progress status for Microsoft Flightsim.

    As a Tampa native, I'm excited to bring my arguably said "best" work over to this platform (Currently planning drives to the airport to conduct surveys). I will be sharing several preview "blog" style updates along the way, as this is a big project & current infrastructure changes will make this a bit difficult.

    During this time, KOMA will be brought to the MSRS platform as well; and will probably release before Tampa (more on that at a later point).

    KTPA will feature:

    • Main Downtown Tampa buildings (Truist, Regions, PNC, Sykes, etc.)
    • Several surrounding landmarks (Tropicana Field, Raymond James, Rocky Point, International Plaza Mall, etc.)
    • Terminal interiors
    • All airport buildings modeled
    • 2022 Airport Layout
    • Animated monorails, SkyConnect
    • Airport mesh featuring the 3 taxiway bridges
    • HDR Lighting
    • Custom Jetways

