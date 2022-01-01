Verticalsim Announces Tampa For MSFS

Tampa International (KTPA) is now in Work In Progress status for Microsoft Flightsim.
As a Tampa native, I'm excited to bring my arguably said "best" work over to this platform (Currently planning drives to the airport to conduct surveys). I will be sharing several preview "blog" style updates along the way, as this is a big project & current infrastructure changes will make this a bit difficult.
During this time, KOMA will be brought to the MSRS platform as well; and will probably release before Tampa (more on that at a later point).
KTPA will feature:
- Main Downtown Tampa buildings (Truist, Regions, PNC, Sykes, etc.)
- Several surrounding landmarks (Tropicana Field, Raymond James, Rocky Point, International Plaza Mall, etc.)
- Terminal interiors
- All airport buildings modeled
- 2022 Airport Layout
- Animated monorails, SkyConnect
- Airport mesh featuring the 3 taxiway bridges
- HDR Lighting
- Custom Jetways