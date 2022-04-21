  • Lionheart Creations Updates Progress on Lear Fan

    Flight testing and tuning, flight testing and tuning... Touch up here, fix there, adjust this, adjust that, add this, redo that thing, adjust a performance factor, recheck fuel burn rates.

    The LearAvia Lear Fan 2100 was a turboprop business aircraft designed in the 1970s, with an unusual configuration. Development was abandoned in 1985 after only three aircraft were built. All three Lear Fan aircraft have been preserved. They are on display at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, Washington, the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas, Texas, and on static display in front of the Civil Aerospace Medical Institute in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

