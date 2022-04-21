  • FlyTampa Releases Boston Logan KBOS for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-23-2022  
    0 Comments

    FlyTampa Releases Boston Logan KBOS for MSFS

    Features

    • PBR materials
    • Custom animated jetways and taxiway lighting
    • Terraformed terrain and 3D rocks
    • Detailed library objects
    • Hand crafted ground textures
    • Animated passengers

