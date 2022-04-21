Sopwith Triplane Released for Flying Circus - Vol. II

This week we released Version 4.704 for the IL-2 Great Battles series and with it came the release of the long awaited Sopwith Triplane for Flying Circus - Vol. II.

The "Tripe" as it was famously called, has three beautiful wings! Each wing has its own ailerons making it quite maneuverable in battle with enough armament to allow its pilots to be confident in a dogfight with any adversary of the era.

The Sopwith Triplane which is the final aircraft planned for Flying Circus - Vol. II and that brings the plane-set for FC2 to a total of ten. When combined with FC1 there are twenty aircraft available for WWI pilots in Great Battles! We will continue to make aircraft for Flying Circus and we remind you that we have the Sopwith Snipe and Siemens-Schuckert D.IV Collector Planes also in development for FC. And the new Western Front map for FC2 is in heavy development in partnership with Ugra Media.

We hope you enjoy the Sopwith Triplane!

Spring (Easter) Sale is on until April 29th

Just a reminder that the Spring (Easter) Sale is still live. As usual we are offering HUGE discounts on Flying Circus and Rise of Flight titles and content. Remember you can buy and send any of our titles as Gifts to all your wingmates, friends and family!

