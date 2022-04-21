  • Sopwith Triplane Released for Flying Circus - Vol. II

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-23-2022 07:25 AM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    Sopwith Triplane Released for Flying Circus - Vol. II

    This week we released Version 4.704 for the IL-2 Great Battles series and with it came the release of the long awaited Sopwith Triplane for Flying Circus - Vol. II.

    The "Tripe" as it was famously called, has three beautiful wings! Each wing has its own ailerons making it quite maneuverable in battle with enough armament to allow its pilots to be confident in a dogfight with any adversary of the era.

    The Sopwith Triplane which is the final aircraft planned for Flying Circus - Vol. II and that brings the plane-set for FC2 to a total of ten. When combined with FC1 there are twenty aircraft available for WWI pilots in Great Battles! We will continue to make aircraft for Flying Circus and we remind you that we have the Sopwith Snipe and Siemens-Schuckert D.IV Collector Planes also in development for FC. And the new Western Front map for FC2 is in heavy development in partnership with Ugra Media.

    We hope you enjoy the Sopwith Triplane!

    Source

    Spring (Easter) Sale is on until April 29th

    Just a reminder that the Spring (Easter) Sale is still live. As usual we are offering HUGE discounts on Flying Circus and Rise of Flight titles and content. Remember you can buy and send any of our titles as Gifts to all your wingmates, friends and family!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional 737 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    valero

    NO PAPI Lights!!!

    Thread Starter: valero

    I've had MSFS for 6 months and I have searched everywhere to no avail on how to activate the PAPI lights. No runway big or small has ever shown the...

    Last Post By: n697dt Today, 07:46 AM Go to last post
    mattsmith28

    Livery suggestion

    Thread Starter: mattsmith28

    I'm currently designing my livery for my VA, would like peoples opinion on what one looks best.

    Last Post By: mattsmith28 Today, 06:11 AM Go to last post
    Buzzer

    Heading Indication in Autopilot

    Thread Starter: Buzzer

    I am creating a new autopilot, and mostly have it working. However I would like to have an indication that shows a left arrow or a right arrow when...

    Last Post By: Buzzer Today, 02:06 AM Go to last post
    RI_Red

    In Case You Run out of Ideas for Where to Fly

    Thread Starter: RI_Red

    Came across this article, and it's a good read... ...

    Last Post By: UPHILL3 Yesterday, 11:38 PM Go to last post