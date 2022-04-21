  • Taburet - Snowy Roads Germany MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-22-2022  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Snowy Roads Germany MSFS

    MSFS snowy roads is a mod to allow roads located in snowy regions to be visible when snow is activated in MSFS. Works with Live Weather or with custom weather settings in the MSFS weather panel. No extra app or program download required.

    The mod is intended to be used in snowy winter condition only; with live weather set on. Roads change snow accumulation according to live weather data received by the simulator; roads might become more or less covered with snow.

    It is a snowy mod for those who like to fly snowy winter regions and actually see the roads with different levels of accumulations. Roads class coverage: motorways, primary, secondary, trunk.

    Purchase Taburet - Snowy Roads Germany MSFS
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    Tags: roads, snow, taburet

