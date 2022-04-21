Virtualcol - Embraer 190/195 Series for MSFS

The Embraer 190 is a commercial jet that can hold 98 passengers. Designed by Embraer of Brazil, it joins other great planes as a part of this line. Launched in June 1999, it wasn't until March 2004 that it took its first flight, however, thanks to its great development and impressive design, it’s a comfortable and excellent jet for taking to the skies. This commercial jet was developed thanks to a partnership with C&D, Sonaca, and Liebherr. These heavy hitters in the aerospace contracting world joined forces to work together in Brazil for high-quality local production. The main site in Sao Jose dos Campos is the spot of some of the original test flights. In fact, the company constructed a 95 m wide and 5000 m long runway for this use – the longest one that is currently in South and Central America.

An advanced range version of the jet was announced in early 2005. This features improved reinforcements throughout the jet, allowing for higher weight at landing and at take off. Not only that, but these advanced jets have an improved range. They do, of course, come with a higher price tag.

Virtualcol is thrilled to bring you a recreation of the models Embraer ERJ 190 and 195 for Microsoft® Flight Simulator®, including glass cockpit and original sounds. This pack includes 2 models: ERJ190 and ERJ195, also several liveries distributed so:

Embraer 190 Series

Air Canada

Air Caraibes

Air France

Air France Hop

Airlink

Alitalia

Alliance Airlines

American Airlines

Aeromexico Connect

Aerolineas Argentinas

Arkia Israel Airlines

Aurigny Air Services

Austral Lineas Aereas

Avianca (TACA)

Azul Linheas Aereas

British Airways

Conviasa

Copa Airlines (Aerorepublica)

Finnair

Georgian Airways

German Airways

Helvetic

J-Air (Japan Airlines)

Jetblue

KLM (Skyteam)

Air Moldova

Niki

Qantas Link

Republic Airways

TACA

TAME

Trip Linhas Aereas

TUI

Ukraine International

US Airways

Virgin Australia

Embraer 195 Series

Air Europa Express

Austrian Airlines

Air Dolomiti (Star Alliance)

Breeze Airways

Flybe

KLM Citihopper

LOT Polish Airlines

Lufthansa Regional

TAP Express

