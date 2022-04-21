Virtualcol - Embraer 190/195 Series for MSFS

The Embraer 190 is a commercial jet that can hold 98 passengers. Designed by Embraer of Brazil, it joins other great planes as a part of this line. Launched in June 1999, it wasn't until March 2004 that it took its first flight, however, thanks to its great development and impressive design, it’s a comfortable and excellent jet for taking to the skies. This commercial jet was developed thanks to a partnership with C&D, Sonaca, and Liebherr. These heavy hitters in the aerospace contracting world joined forces to work together in Brazil for high-quality local production. The main site in Sao Jose dos Campos is the spot of some of the original test flights. In fact, the company constructed a 95 m wide and 5000 m long runway for this use – the longest one that is currently in South and Central America.
An advanced range version of the jet was announced in early 2005. This features improved reinforcements throughout the jet, allowing for higher weight at landing and at take off. Not only that, but these advanced jets have an improved range. They do, of course, come with a higher price tag.
Virtualcol is thrilled to bring you a recreation of the models Embraer ERJ 190 and 195 for Microsoft® Flight Simulator®, including glass cockpit and original sounds. This pack includes 2 models: ERJ190 and ERJ195, also several liveries distributed so:
Embraer 190 Series
- Air Canada
- Air Caraibes
- Air France
- Air France Hop
- Airlink
- Alitalia
- Alliance Airlines
- American Airlines
- Aeromexico Connect
- Aerolineas Argentinas
- Arkia Israel Airlines
- Aurigny Air Services
- Austral Lineas Aereas
- Avianca (TACA)
- Azul Linheas Aereas
- British Airways
- Conviasa
- Copa Airlines (Aerorepublica)
- Finnair
- Georgian Airways
- German Airways
- Helvetic
- J-Air (Japan Airlines)
- Jetblue
- KLM (Skyteam)
- Air Moldova
- Niki
- Qantas Link
- Republic Airways
- TACA
- TAME
- Trip Linhas Aereas
- TUI
- Ukraine International
- US Airways
- Virgin Australia
Embraer 195 Series
- Air Europa Express
- Austrian Airlines
- Air Dolomiti (Star Alliance)
- Breeze Airways
- Flybe
- KLM Citihopper
- LOT Polish Airlines
- Lufthansa Regional
- TAP Express
