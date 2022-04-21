Seafront Simulations Releases Vessels The Virgin Islands MSFS

Orbx, together with Seafront Simulations, have announced that Vessels The Virgin Islands is now available for MSFS:

Welcome to the US, British and Spanish Virgin Islands, a paradisiacal archipelago in the Caribbean Sea.

Home to 8 airfields and 2 seaplane bases, we have populated this beautiful chain of islands with nautical life. Take a flight over the recreated marinas and ports that skirt these islands together with typical sailboats, catamarans, motorboats and luxury yachts travelling the coast!

