    Perfect Flight - Boeing 747-8 Liveries Pack MSFS

    Here is the representation of one of the most beloved and largest aircraft ever built in the United States. It is also the longest passenger plane in the world.

    You will have a set of new beautiful and super realistic liveries for the Asobo Boeing 747-8.

    The complex artistic work was created by Tamas Panfi, a young and talented repainter, using the "3d decals" method to ensure the highest quality resolution of the textures.

    The package includes 10 liveries:

    • Alitalia
    • British Airways
    • Cathay Pacific Airways
    • Iberia
    • Korean Air
    • Japan Airlines - JAL
    • Lufthansa
    • Qantas Airways
    • Singapore Airlines
    • Virgin Atlantic

