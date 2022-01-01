  • Final Approach Simulations - MBPV Providenciales Int'l

    Providenciales International Airport (MBPV/PLS) is the main airport serving the Turks and Caicos Islands, a popular vacation spot located in the Atlantic Ocean, just hours southeast from the United States and Bahamas. A destination filled with beaches, resorts, and recreational activities, Providenciales sees dozens of commercial operations per day, including flights from the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom. Additionally, the airport's three FBOs are packed with dozens of private jets, where exclusive passengers arrive to enjoy the island's numerous leisure activities.

    Features MSFS 2020

    • Detailed main terminal, with modeled interior check-in halls and observation decks.
    • During installation, user has the option to include static real world airliners parked at main terminals.
    • Includes PBR effects and vibrant night lighting.
    • Detailed custom runways, taxiways, and aprons.
    • General aviation FBOs packed with dozens of unique private jets, just like the real airport.
    • Aprons populated with dozens of additional static ramp vehicles and baggage containers.
    • Modeled hangar interiors, with one that user can park inside with small aircraft.
    • Interior of control tower modeled.

    Features FSX/P3D

    • Detailed main terminal, with modeled interior check-in halls and observation decks.
    • During installation, user has the option to include static real world airliners parked at main terminals, with 8 different airlines and several parking arrangements, useful for those without addon AI traffic programs.
    • Detailed custom runways, taxiways, and aprons.
    • High quality photoreal ground textures.
    • General aviation FBOs packed with dozens of unique private jets, just like the real airport.
    • Aprons populated with dozens of additional static ramp vehicles and baggage containers.
    • Modeled hangar interiors, with one that user can park inside with small aircraft.
    • Interior of control tower modeled.
    • Airport illuminated with lights at night.
    • Customized for FSDreamTeam's GSX without additional editing required by user.

    Purchase Final Approach Simulations - MBPV Providenciales Int'l for MSFS
    Purchase Final Approach Simulations - MBPV Providenciales Int'l for FSX/P3D

