    zoolander64
    Published on 04-21-2022 02:43 PM  
    What: DCS: F/A-18C Workshop-REVISIT
    When: Saturday(repeating weekly), 11am PDT, 2pm EDT, 1800 UTC
    Where: Discord for info, TeamSpeak3 for VoIP, connect to(ctrl-s):ts3.digitalthemepark.com
    Additional Info: www.digitalthemepark.com
    Prerequisite: Previous DTP qualification in this aircraft

    We will be conducting our second DCS F/A-18C Revisit workshops to provide a refresher on the aircraft and new features. Feel free to join us for a fast-paced version of our normally 25-week workshop. This time around we will work with the Syria map. If you don't have the map, no problem as we will also have a Caucasus map operational as well.

    Requirements:
    – DCS World 2.7 Open Beta
    – DCS: Syria Map
    – DCS F/A-18C (purchased add-on)
    – TeamSpeak 3 & SRS

    Note: We suggest getting connected before the event in order to make sure your headset fully works and is familiar with TeamSpeak3. Download TeamSpeak3 at www.teamspeak.com, connect to ts3.digitalthemepark.com, and message Zoolander64 or one of the other [STAFF] members as we stay connected 24/7 and usually fly or are not far away from our computer. You can also use the FlightSim.Com/DigitalthemePark Discord, but most will be on TeamSpeak.

    DigitalThemePark is a multi-gaming community of 25,100+ virtual citizens. It provides organization and congregation of gamers through the use of Voice-over IP (TeamSpeak 3) while promoting the interests of gaming, software, and hardware. DigitalThemePark uses dedicated servers "in-the-cloud" for all of its 24/7 dedicated VoIP and Multiplayer services.
