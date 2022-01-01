DCS: F/A-18C Workshop-Revisit
What: DCS: F/A-18C Workshop-REVISIT
When: Saturday(repeating weekly), 11am PDT, 2pm EDT, 1800 UTC
Where: Discord for info, TeamSpeak3 for VoIP, connect to(ctrl-s):ts3.digitalthemepark.com
Additional Info: www.digitalthemepark.com
Prerequisite: Previous DTP qualification in this aircraft
We will be conducting our second DCS F/A-18C Revisit workshops to provide a refresher on the aircraft and new features. Feel free to join us for a fast-paced version of our normally 25-week workshop. This time around we will work with the Syria map. If you don't have the map, no problem as we will also have a Caucasus map operational as well.
Requirements:
– DCS World 2.7 Open Beta
– DCS: Syria Map
– DCS F/A-18C (purchased add-on)
– TeamSpeak 3 & SRS
Note: We suggest getting connected before the event in order to make sure your headset fully works and is familiar with TeamSpeak3. Download TeamSpeak3 at www.teamspeak.com
, connect to ts3.digitalthemepark.com, and message Zoolander64 or one of the other [STAFF] members as we stay connected 24/7 and usually fly or are not far away from our computer. You can also use the FlightSim.Com/DigitalthemePark Discord, but most will be on TeamSpeak.
DigitalThemePark is a multi-gaming community of 25,100+ virtual citizens. It provides organization and congregation of gamers through the use of Voice-over IP (TeamSpeak 3) while promoting the interests of gaming, software, and hardware. DigitalThemePark uses dedicated servers "in-the-cloud" for all of its 24/7 dedicated VoIP and Multiplayer services.