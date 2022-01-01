Iris Simulations Updates Grob Tutor For MSFS

Version 2.3.7 of the Grob Tutor is now available on the IRIS Store. Other stores to follow.

Changes are as follows:

All aircraft - Interior and Exterior models corrected to remove 'double aircraft' bug in cockpit.

All aircraft - LODs refined to address above.

All aircraft - Engine.cfg adjusted to allow for engine start on SU8.

All aircraft - Textures optimized for improved performance.

Source

If you're an X-Plane user and a fan of the Grob, then you'll be pleased to know that we have an exceptional freeware model by Keith Walton in the file library:

X-Plane 11.25+ Tutor 115E Community Edition 2.0

With over 500 downloads, this fantastic model has yet to receive a single comment, so if you enjoy flying the Grob, why not leave Keith a message.