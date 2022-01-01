  • Iris Simulations Updates Grob Tutor For MSFS

    Iris Simulations Updates Grob Tutor For MSFS

    Version 2.3.7 of the Grob Tutor is now available on the IRIS Store. Other stores to follow.

    Changes are as follows:

    • All aircraft - Interior and Exterior models corrected to remove 'double aircraft' bug in cockpit.
    • All aircraft - LODs refined to address above.
    • All aircraft - Engine.cfg adjusted to allow for engine start on SU8.
    • All aircraft - Textures optimized for improved performance.

    Source

    If you're an X-Plane user and a fan of the Grob, then you'll be pleased to know that we have an exceptional freeware model by Keith Walton in the file library:

    X-Plane 11.25+ Tutor 115E Community Edition 2.0

    With over 500 downloads, this fantastic model has yet to receive a single comment, so if you enjoy flying the Grob, why not leave Keith a message.

