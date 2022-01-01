Video Preview Of PMDG 737 MSFS

Here is video short video from PMDG introducing their 737 MSFS:

PMDG 737 for MSFS: Video Series Introduction.

Welcome to a video short introducing the PMDG 737 video series. This segment officially kicks off the 737 process of unveiling of the PMDG 737 for MSFS, as well as the learning process for this feature packed, realistic new simulation for users of Microsoft Flight Simulator. This series will start out with some basics and then dive progressively deeper into fine topics related to the PMDG 737.

