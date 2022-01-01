  • RCS Navigation Extreme Ch. 1 - Colombia Jungle MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    RCS "Route Navigation" is an all-new way to fly a route with you making decisions as you fly along. You fly with a flexible flight plan changing routes as you reach waypoints. There are 19 airfields you can fly to but to reach them you must make calculated turns toward them. You will need to calculate the time to reach each new airfield following your new route with your compass. As you fly along the basic route to your final destination new horizons will open up and more flying time for your flightlog.

    Make your own scheduled time tables to different airfields in the jungle. Check the weather at the destination airfields and match it with one of the many available in the sim, if necessary fly in tropical rain, fog or thunderstorms. You decide at what time you leave and try flying into dangerous airports in the dark of night.

    On this first chapter you will be flying in the jungle skies of Colombia where DC-3s still roam and take passengers and cargo in a daily run as they did 50 plus yeas ago. So check your map, start engines and fly into the waiting sky!

    Features

    • New RCS unique way to fly a route
    • Two routes with 19 airfields-some with new objects
    • Bush flights in all kinds of weather decided by user
    • Stops in grass, dirt and paved runways in cities and towns in the Colombian jungle
    • New or updated airfields and airports
    • Change weather before start or during the flights
    • Fly any aircraft you desire - DC-3 recommended (see "Colombian DC-3" in Youtube)
    • Optimized for great visual quality and performance
    • Detailed route map
    • Flights can be followed in several freeware moving maps
    • Very detailed instructions
    • Experience dangerous approaches in fog and bad weather (optional)
    • Fly using only your compass for exciting and real to life situations

