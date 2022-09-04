FlightFX To Publish Marwan Gharib HJet For MSFS 2020

FlightFX Secures Publishing Agreement with Marwan Gharib and Sets Target Price of $24.99.

Dateline: Chicago, IL, 4/9/22 _ Lead: Marwan Gharib, creator of the highly anticipated HJet for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2022, a project three years in the making; has agreed to distribute his creation under the FlightFX brand. The partnership aligns with the vision of both parties as it allows the aircraft to be brought to market quickly and dovetails nicely with FlightFX/Volctech's upcoming Vision Jet release.

"This really seemed to make sense for everyone involved. Most importantly for consumers, this means that it reduces the time to market for the aircraft while dramatically increasing access. In essence we will leverage FlightFX's existing infrastructure and distribution partnerships to support Marwan's work. This means cross platform availability, accounting support, marketing support and product support. We have stated from the beginning that there have been two things mission critical for us. One, we must deliver cool and well received products to our customers and two, we must do what we can, where we can to support the community as a whole. In this case this opportunity serves both missions." Says FlightFX Partner Nick Sdoucos.

"FlightFX has an amazing team and infrastructure in place to support a product like the Hjet coming to market, we are aligned on the same vision of delivering not just great products but ensuring they are very well supported and well communicated to the users in the friendliest possible environment , FlightFX expertise is integral to successfully get the HJet in the hands of users while providing exemplary levels of support and communication. I'm Very excited to be working with them".

Followers of the HJet on the existing Discord channel will immediately notice some changes.

"We have had many internal discussions on how to handle the transition and all of us agree that we would like as minimal inconvenience as possible to the audience that Marwan has amassed." Says Sdoucos. "Our customers mean everything to us and our goal was to have everything in place before the announcement became public, thus making the transition easy and straightforward."

Users will be greeted with information pinned to the channel with simple one click guidance to migrate over to the FlightFX Discord server. Once there, users will then be given a choice of rolls allowing them to follow the project as well as follow additional projects available from FlightFX.

The other exciting bit of news is that pricing will be set at $24.99.

"We have seen all sorts of data that supports this being an enticing price point for an aircraft in this category. There is incredible desire from consumers for quality modeling, attention to detail and realism without breaking the bank. Our belief is that users shouldnt have to sacrifice quality for affordability. Our goal is that customers will sit back and say that they are getting a killer product at an exceptional price point." stated Sdoucos.

Marwan Gharib and FlightFX are expecting to make public a release date for XBOX and PC users within the next week or two. "Honestly, we are waiting on some other traffic in the marketplace to sort out. Out of respect to other developers we want to steer clear of overlap. Once we have a handle on that we will announce an official release date along with where customers can acquire the jet." stated Gharib.

Anyone interested in keeping up with the latest developments to the HJet as well as the Vision Jet and other FlightFX products are encouraged to join the FlightFX discord channel.