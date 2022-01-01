IndiaFoxtEcho Sukhoi SU-31 Update

With thanks for your appreciation and support for the SU-31 project, we have just sent to our vendors a new version of the package which is meant to address a couple of minor issues spotted by early adopters.

Changelog Version 1.0.1

Minor update and Marketplace release

Changed engine gills outlet painting

Increased smoke effect persistence and tweaked transparency and size

Fixed engine sounds cones orientation

Fixed position of wheel chocks

Fixed throttle lever animation length

Fixed minor misalignment in wing texturing

Fixed minor modeling alignment in wing tip geometry

About IndiaFoxtEcho Sukhoi SU-31

The Sukhoi Su-31 is a single-engined aerobatic aircraft designed by Sukhoi as a lighter and more powerful version of the Sukhoi Su-29.

The design of the aircraft started in 1991 as a single-seat development of the earlier Sukhoi Su-29 with a more powerful Vedeneyev M14PF engine and new landing gear. The low-wing cantilever monoplane first flew in June 1992 as the Su-29T and the first production aircraft flying in 1994.

Features

Detailed exterior and interior models

7 different liveries (white with red/blue/black/azure/pink/green stripes and yellow with black stripes)

Bespoke WWise sound package

Flight model suitable for most basic and advanced aerobatic maneuvres*

* - At the moment of the release, snap roll and knife edge maneuvres are not possible/controllable.

Purchase IndiaFoxtEcho - Sukhoi SU-31 for MSFS 2020

See other IndiaFoxtEcho products for MSFS 2020