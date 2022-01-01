  • IndiaFoxtEcho Sukhoi SU-31 Update

    IndiaFoxtEcho - Sukhoi SU-31 for MSFS 2020

    With thanks for your appreciation and support for the SU-31 project, we have just sent to our vendors a new version of the package which is meant to address a couple of minor issues spotted by early adopters.

    Changelog Version 1.0.1

    Minor update and Marketplace release

    • Changed engine gills outlet painting
    • Increased smoke effect persistence and tweaked transparency and size
    • Fixed engine sounds cones orientation
    • Fixed position of wheel chocks
    • Fixed throttle lever animation length
    • Fixed minor misalignment in wing texturing
    • Fixed minor modeling alignment in wing tip geometry

    About IndiaFoxtEcho Sukhoi SU-31

    The Sukhoi Su-31 is a single-engined aerobatic aircraft designed by Sukhoi as a lighter and more powerful version of the Sukhoi Su-29.

    The design of the aircraft started in 1991 as a single-seat development of the earlier Sukhoi Su-29 with a more powerful Vedeneyev M14PF engine and new landing gear. The low-wing cantilever monoplane first flew in June 1992 as the Su-29T and the first production aircraft flying in 1994.

    Features

    • Detailed exterior and interior models
    • 7 different liveries (white with red/blue/black/azure/pink/green stripes and yellow with black stripes)
    • Bespoke WWise sound package
    • Flight model suitable for most basic and advanced aerobatic maneuvres*

    * - At the moment of the release, snap roll and knife edge maneuvres are not possible/controllable.

