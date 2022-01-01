  • WF Scenery Studio Beijing Airport Near Completion

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-19-2022 01:21 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    WF Scenery Studio Beijing Airport Near Completion

    Over on their Facebook page, WF Scenery Studio have announced that their Prepar3D scenery of Beijing Capital International Airport V2 is nearing completion:

    WF Scenery Studio Beijing Airport Near Completion

    WF Scenery Studio Beijing Airport Near Completion

    Beijing Capital International Airport is one of two international airports serving Beijing, the other one being Beijing Daxing International Airport. It is located 32 km northeast of Beijing's city center, in an exclave of Chaoyang District. Beijing Capital has rapidly ascended in rankings of the world's busiest airports in the past decade. It had become the busiest airport in Asia in terms of passenger traffic and total traffic movements by 2009.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional 737 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ussmidway

    How do you fly airliners in FS9(if you do)?

    Thread Starter: ussmidway

    Just curious how you guys are using FS9 in regards to airliners. And I guess I am talking simulating a passenger airline with turboprops up to the...

    Last Post By: alanmerry Today, 02:25 PM Go to last post
    gordonbennett

    Unloved Arcraft

    Thread Starter: gordonbennett

    Just out of curiosity I was wondering if there is any aircraft that has never been modelled in a flight simulator. I think all the ones I have seen...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 08:39 AM Go to last post
    neilking2706

    AI Flightplans for European charter airlines

    Thread Starter: neilking2706

    Does anyone know where I can find some FSX AI flightplans for the big European charter airlines such as the TUIs and Condor etc.? There seem to be a...

    Last Post By: neilking2706 Today, 07:49 AM Go to last post
    dogdish

    Magnetic steering wheel emblems in USA?

    Thread Starter: dogdish

    Have Fanatec steering wheels and found this system where you can attach a magnetic emblem for the car make your driving. But these guys don't sell...

    Last Post By: molydoly Today, 06:52 AM Go to last post