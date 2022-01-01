WF Scenery Studio Beijing Airport Near Completion

Over on their Facebook page, WF Scenery Studio have announced that their Prepar3D scenery of Beijing Capital International Airport V2 is nearing completion:

Beijing Capital International Airport is one of two international airports serving Beijing, the other one being Beijing Daxing International Airport. It is located 32 km northeast of Beijing's city center, in an exclave of Chaoyang District. Beijing Capital has rapidly ascended in rankings of the world's busiest airports in the past decade. It had become the busiest airport in Asia in terms of passenger traffic and total traffic movements by 2009.

