X-Crafts Talks Autopilots

Let's talk about the Autopilot. We've been working on it a lot recently and I'd like to give you a glimpse into the problems we are solving on a daily basis. The E-Jets are heavily automated, which makes it easier for the pilots and for you, but really hard for us.

We recently published another Not-A-Newsletter, in which I go deeper into the custom AP development, as well as share the latest updates on the E-Jets Family development progress.

X-Crafts Not-A-Newsletter