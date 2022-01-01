VSKYLABS Development Roadmap Shifts

As announced, all VSKYLABS projects development road-maps are being shifted these days to be continued in the upcoming X-Plane 12 era.

The VSKYLABS projects for X-Plane by Laminar Research are undergoing a *HEAVY DEVELOPMENT PROCESS* these days, for upcoming X-Plane 12. That's include also the implementations of all new relevant features and improvements in X-Plane 12.

The exciting VSKYLABS helicopters fleet is no different!

VSL Robinson R66

VSL Robinson R44

VSL Guimbal Cabri G2

VSL Dynali H-3

VSL Cicare-8

VSL Revolution Mini-500

All updates for XP12 will be free to all existing customers, when ready!

