VSKYLABS Development Roadmap Shifts

As announced, all VSKYLABS projects development road-maps are being shifted these days to be continued in the upcoming X-Plane 12 era.
The VSKYLABS projects for X-Plane by Laminar Research are undergoing a *HEAVY DEVELOPMENT PROCESS* these days, for upcoming X-Plane 12. That's include also the implementations of all new relevant features and improvements in X-Plane 12.
The exciting VSKYLABS helicopters fleet is no different!
- VSL Robinson R66
- VSL Robinson R44
- VSL Guimbal Cabri G2
- VSL Dynali H-3
- VSL Cicare-8
- VSL Revolution Mini-500
All updates for XP12 will be free to all existing customers, when ready!