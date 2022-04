Verticalsim Releases KMYR Myrtle Beach MSFS

Verticalsim says welcome to Myrtle Beach, SC (KMYR).

Experience the coastal approach! Tour the scenic, yet touristy part of South Carolina. Giving yourself a challenging approach over the vast amounts of water & hotels.

Features

2022 airport layout with proper taxi signage

HDR lighting

Some hotels modeled (such as the Crown Reef Resort)

4k Textures with PBR

Custom jetways

Source