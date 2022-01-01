Aerosoft - The Million Polygon Ship

In their forums Aerosoft continues to preview their upcoming North Sea Industry add-on for MSFS 2020. Over the years developers have constantly raised the level of detail and one of the objects in this scenery may have reached a new record: a single object with 1.2 million polygons:

One of the most bizarre ships in our project is also one that is technically rather special. It has 1.2 million polygons! We did not know if the sim would display it and if it would be problematic in regards to frame rate. It turns out that the graphics engine of the sim is bloody amazing because there is simply no problem. Of course LODs were added to lower the load but even when you get real close the 1,243,051 polygons are smooth and we see very limited drop in frame rate.

