Orbx Releases West Virginia Int'l Airport MSFS

West Virginia International Yeager Airport released for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

Named after General Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, KCRW features high-quality PBR textures, a detailed terminal interior, custom ground polys, POIs for the surrounding area, and much more.

Special attention was made to the landside area, recreating the mesh in high detail, so you can experience the thrill of this mountain top masterpiece.

