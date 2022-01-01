  • Lionheart Creations Continues Work On Lear Fan

    Lionheart Creations Continues Work On Lear Fan

    Work continues on the LearFan. Different color packages with interior themes being put together. The flight model work being tuned and dialed in. Her mighty Pratt and Whitney PT-127N that can bring her to 390 knots tuned. A sky door that unfolds so that a lady in a nice dress can board the LF-2200 easily. A lot of details... Goodness. But so fun to build these.

    The LearAvia Lear Fan 2100 was a turboprop business aircraft designed in the 1970s, with an unusual configuration. Development was abandoned in 1985 after only three aircraft were built. All three Lear Fan aircraft have been preserved. They are on display at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, Washington, the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas, Texas, and on static display in front of the Civil Aerospace Medical Institute in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

