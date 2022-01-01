SimWorks Dev Update On RV-14 And Kodiak

First of all, the RV-14 has been a great success, thank you for choosing to support our product! As with every release, more eyes mean more problems spotted, so we are down to work already. An update addressing problems detected post-release will be out on Tuesday to all vendors. Next we will continue working on bugs reported with the flight model, hopefully making the product even better.

We are also working on the Kodiak, wheeled and float plane. We have been spending time improving the code of the aircraft and trying to reduce the FPS hit. We are also experimenting with persistent variables that will save the aircraft's state across flights. ESP has been implemented in the aircraft, with roll mode working well and pitch in need of tuning but working correctly. The next "hot" thing we're working on is hot starts! They take some work, but we are very close to achieving the desired effect. There are many more updates to the aircraft, but these are the major things planned for the next update. Lastly, the float plane is finally sitting right on the water, and we are working on the handling and contact points. We are hopeful that the next update to the Kodiak will be accompanied by the release of the float plane product.

Next, a sale will run on our MSFS products starting Monday, that will last one week. Except for the RV-14 and the Kodiak, all MSFS products will be 50% off.

Lastly, the SWS team will be taking an Easter break starting Thursday the 21st of April and will return on Monday, May 2nd in order to get some much-needed rest. During that time, communications and support will not be available until we are back and have to catch up.

