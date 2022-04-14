Taburet - Johannesburg for MSFS 2020

This add-on rebuilds the downtown area of Johannesburg, replacing each single building block in the area. Telekom tower is also included. Can be flown by day or night; no PBR textures included; night illumination included; will serve well to build up the Johannesburg downtown area.

This scenery add hundreds of new objects therefore it might require custom graphics adjustments to balance your resources; more likely for weaker PCs.

