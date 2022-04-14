  • PMDG 737 for MSFS: Developer Update - A Bit Of Depth For Today

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-17-2022 11:35 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    PMDG 737 for MSFS: Developer Update - A Bit Of Depth For Today

    This week has brought us a bit closer to release, but we are still being pretty cautious about setting a date-certain because of a few things that add some ambiguity. The biggest issue we are evaluating is the potential for Asobo's pending MSFS SU9 to create unanticipated issues with the 737. As you can imagine, consistency in the platform is important for testing purposes, so pushing a release out the door right at the pivot point when a major bug-fix change is coming to the platform requires some pretty careful calculus in order to avoid disrupting the testing process, but also being cautious about not creating a negative initial user experience when SU9 drops.

    We have not yet finalized a decision and there is an entire evaluative process taking place. As I said in my 08APR22 update: When we make the date certain, we will let you know.

    One other way to make this point so that it is clear: This product is not going to drop unannounced. You will know the day in advance. We may even give you an approximate time of day. So until you see us post this information, the date/time has not been set with certainty.

    If we haven't told you the date/time yet, it means we have not finalized it.

    More...

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Herc79

    incomplete product being sold: cs 777 767 and C-130...

    Thread Starter: Herc79

    In a world where so many developers are making high quality products, and then fixing very minor bugs and mistakes to try making the perfect...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 01:07 PM Go to last post
    usb777

    photogrammetry not working

    Thread Starter: usb777

    photogrammetry not working can't load flight. Everything worked last night this morning can't get to msfs to work again I have tried everything I...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 12:33 PM Go to last post
    recordcollector

    Go-Flight set up in MSFS2020

    Thread Starter: recordcollector

    Has anybody any experience in setting up A Go-Flight G45 in MSFS 2020 using the Poly-Pot software for the FBW A320

    Last Post By: hobbitrocks Today, 12:19 PM Go to last post
    flightsimmer747

    Long time simmer moving over to msfs

    Thread Starter: flightsimmer747

    Hey all, I have been struggling with a few paywares i had to work with msfs, having saidthat i realize it is not possible for the most part. My...

    Last Post By: flightsimmer747 Today, 11:58 AM Go to last post