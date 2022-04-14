  • Xometry Design Announces KOKC Will Rogers Airport XP

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-15-2022 05:47 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Xometry Design Announces KOKC Will Rogers Airport XP

    I'm happy to introduce my next one on the track, the development of KOKC Oklahoma City Will Rogers World Airport! The Will Rogers World Airport is the largest and busiest commercial airport in the State of Oklahoma with regular connections to nearly all hubs in the U.S. such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Atlanta, Seattle, Dallas, New York, and Chicago.

    It's also the base of the military Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, an Air Cargo facility with daily UPS and FedEx operations, a separate GA terminal used by air taxi and corporate service, and the Oklahoma City's FAA-designated reliever facility.

    This will come out for XP11, however, we will also consider an MSFS version in the future and XP12 support for all our products.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Captain Sim - C-130 Captain Exterior for MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24030-Captain-Sim-C-130-Captain-Exterior-for-MSFS-2020

    Last Post By: adamski Today, 05:56 PM Go to last post
    recordcollector

    Go-Flight set up in MSFS2020

    Thread Starter: recordcollector

    Has anybody any experience in setting up A Go-Flight G45 in MSFS 2020 using the Poly-Pot software for the FBW A320

    Last Post By: RocketRod737 Today, 05:37 PM Go to last post
    caphavoc

    Hmmmm ... 'tis very very quiet around here

    Thread Starter: caphavoc

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpGtBnVZLSk&ab_channel=GamingSoundFX

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 05:08 PM Go to last post
    TheRedBadger

    Bglman.dll causing boot crash (FSDT)

    Thread Starter: TheRedBadger

    Hi y’all. This is related to the FSDreamteam sceneries. I’d already spent about a week with the help of Umberto on their site, but it seems even he’s...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 05:04 PM Go to last post