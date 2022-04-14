Xometry Design Announces KOKC Will Rogers Airport XP

I'm happy to introduce my next one on the track, the development of KOKC Oklahoma City Will Rogers World Airport! The Will Rogers World Airport is the largest and busiest commercial airport in the State of Oklahoma with regular connections to nearly all hubs in the U.S. such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Atlanta, Seattle, Dallas, New York, and Chicago.

It's also the base of the military Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, an Air Cargo facility with daily UPS and FedEx operations, a separate GA terminal used by air taxi and corporate service, and the Oklahoma City's FAA-designated reliever facility.

This will come out for XP11, however, we will also consider an MSFS version in the future and XP12 support for all our products.

Source