  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rupert

    Radial lovers, do you remember the Fairchild C-119?

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    We're doing a little test flight and Touch & Go at SBCC Cachimbo Brazil. Our aircraft of choice is a C-119. Don't forget to click on the shots. ;)

    Last Post By: Macroburst Today, 03:12 PM Go to last post
    chicagorandy

    I finally have my Ercoupe - Yay

    Thread Starter: chicagorandy

    The transaction and installation could not have been easier, once I downloaded their APP. It all happened automatically as part of the...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 03:01 PM Go to last post
    learpilot

    3 Questions !!!!!!

    Thread Starter: learpilot

    1. If you fly to an airport and shut the plane down can you save it to where MSFS makes that the Default place where it opens up to like in FSX ?? ...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 02:03 PM Go to last post
    recordcollector

    Go-Flight set up in MSFS2020

    Thread Starter: recordcollector

    Has anybody any experience in setting up A Go-Flight G45 in MSFS 2020 using the Poly-Pot software for the FBW A320

    Last Post By: recordcollector Today, 01:02 PM Go to last post