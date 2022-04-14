Review: Macco Simulations - Cancun MMUN for MSFS 2020

Review: Macco Simulations - Cancun MMUN for MSFS 2020 By FilbertFlies

FilbertFlies presents a review of the new Cancun International Airport (MMUN) created by Macco Simulations for MSFS 2020. He examines both the airside and the landside of the airport and also looks at ground textures and night lighting before offering his opinion.

About Macco Simulations - MMUN Cancun International Airport

Features:

Fully custom jetways

PBR materials used throughout, utilising 4k textures where appropriate

8 layers of ground textures

Fully optimized buildings and textures for best performance on PC and XBOX

Basic interior modelling for better pilot immersion

Custom lighting across the aprons

Custom static vehicles

maccosim.com

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals

Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

FilbertFlies

Youtube Channel

Discord