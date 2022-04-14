  • Review: Macco Simulations - Cancun MMUN for MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-15-2022  
    0 Comments
    Review: Macco Simulations - Cancun MMUN for MSFS 2020

    By FilbertFlies

     

    FilbertFlies presents a review of the new Cancun International Airport (MMUN) created by Macco Simulations for MSFS 2020. He examines both the airside and the landside of the airport and also looks at ground textures and night lighting before offering his opinion.

    About Macco Simulations - MMUN Cancun International Airport

    Features:

    • Fully custom jetways
    • PBR materials used throughout, utilising 4k textures where appropriate
    • 8 layers of ground textures
    • Fully optimized buildings and textures for best performance on PC and XBOX
    • Basic interior modelling for better pilot immersion
    • Custom lighting across the aprons
    • Custom static vehicles

    maccosim.com

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
    • Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals
    • Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Discord

