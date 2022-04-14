MSFS 2020 April 14th, 2022 Development Update

A new build is now available for SU9 Public Beta testers! Your feedback has been instrumental in this build and we thank you again for all your help!

SDK Update

General:

We would like to thank all of you for your excellent feedback about the ongoing Sim Update 9 flighting. It has enabled us to investigate & fix several important bugs in advance of release. Please keep on reporting what you encounter on DevSupport - and please don't forget the "SU9" tag!

DevMode:

We are polishing the new feature which renders the game in an ImGui window at the center of the screen. We are currently adding "default layouts" for each editor to offer you a well-organized DevMode to suit your needs Of course, you will always be able to re-arrange windows!

Visual Effects Editor:

We added labels for GraphParameter node properties.

Project Editor:

We are changing the Undo/Redo system to avoid potential crashes.

Aircraft Editor:

We fixed the Aircraft Editor corruption issues upon saving (FUEL_SYSTEM section).

WASM:

We fixed an issue that could lead to a crash during the module compilation stage.

We refined our work on the Terrain & Weather radar API.

We started working on the NavData access API.

SimConnect:

We're currently refactoring the SimConnect input system.

Source