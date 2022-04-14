  • MSFS 2020 April 14th, 2022 Development Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-15-2022 01:18 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    MSFS 2020 April 14th, 2022 Development Update

    A new build is now available for SU9 Public Beta testers! Your feedback has been instrumental in this build and we thank you again for all your help!

    SDK Update

    General:

    • We would like to thank all of you for your excellent feedback about the ongoing Sim Update 9 flighting. It has enabled us to investigate & fix several important bugs in advance of release. Please keep on reporting what you encounter on DevSupport - and please don't forget the "SU9" tag!

    DevMode:

    • We are polishing the new feature which renders the game in an ImGui window at the center of the screen. We are currently adding "default layouts" for each editor to offer you a well-organized DevMode to suit your needs Of course, you will always be able to re-arrange windows!

    Visual Effects Editor:

    • We added labels for GraphParameter node properties.

    Project Editor:

    • We are changing the Undo/Redo system to avoid potential crashes.

    Aircraft Editor:

    • We fixed the Aircraft Editor corruption issues upon saving (FUEL_SYSTEM section).

    WASM:

    • We fixed an issue that could lead to a crash during the module compilation stage.
    • We refined our work on the Terrain & Weather radar API.
    • We started working on the NavData access API.

    SimConnect:

    • We're currently refactoring the SimConnect input system.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    Tags: mfs, microsoft, msfs

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    learpilot

    3 Questions !!!!!!

    Thread Starter: learpilot

    1. If you fly to an airport and shut the plane down can you save it to where MSFS makes that the Default place where it opens up to like in FSX ?? ...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 02:03 PM Go to last post
    recordcollector

    Go-Flight set up in MSFS2020

    Thread Starter: recordcollector

    Has anybody any experience in setting up A Go-Flight G45 in MSFS 2020 using the Poly-Pot software for the FBW A320

    Last Post By: recordcollector Today, 01:02 PM Go to last post
    Rupert

    Radial lovers, do you remember the Fairchild C-119?

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    We're doing a little test flight and Touch & Go at SBCC Cachimbo Brazil. Our aircraft of choice is a C-119. Don't forget to click on the shots. ;)

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:44 PM Go to last post
    caphavoc

    Hmmmm ... 'tis very very quiet around here

    Thread Starter: caphavoc

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpGtBnVZLSk&ab_channel=GamingSoundFX

    Last Post By: JSkorna Today, 10:00 AM Go to last post