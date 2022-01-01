  • SWS Integrating GTNXi 750 Into MSFS RV-14

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-14-2022 06:14 PM  
    0 Comments

    We've been working for some time with TDS Simulations to achieve a complete integration of their GTNXi 750 system with our RV-14. Part of that effort was preparing the RV-14 to accept the "Smart Glide" feature of Garmin's system. Smart Glide is an innovative feature which automatically detects the closest airport and, with the push of a button, controls the aircraft laterally and vertically in order for the aircraft to reach the airport.

    TDS are currently working on the feature and sent us a preview screen shot with the GTNXi taking over and trimming the aircraft in order to reach the optimal glide speed based on prevailing conditions. This is, of course, a work-in-progress, but a very promising and cool feature!

    The SWS RV-14 is "Smart Glide ready" since the day of release, so as soon as the GTNXi 750 is updated with the feature, your aircraft will be able to use it!

