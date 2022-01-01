  • FeelThere Provides Details On Tower! Simulator 3

    FeelThere Provides Details On Tower! Simulator 3

    More advances about Tower! Simulator 3!

    This time we want to talk about model details. Tower! 3D users have asked us for the option to bring the camera closer to the action. This will be possible in our new simulator as it can easily handle 50,000 polygons/plane, while Tower!3D's planes had around 3-5000 polygons.

    While the previous version used a 512 texture sheet, now a 4K texture is used and we also use normal maps too, to add even more detail to the planes.

    If you've seen our other projects, you've probably updated about our airport releases for MSFS and X-Plane recently. This is the detail you can expect from the new Tower! 3 Simulator airports!

    The list of airports is not finalized yet, but we can confirm that TIST and KRDU will be included in the game.

    Stay tuned for more news very soon...

