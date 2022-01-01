FS Academy - Navigator for MSFS 2020

FS Academy - Navigator is an all-new tutorial pack designed to add a new dimension to your flying, enabling you to navigate cross-country using real techniques to find your way.

Escape the shackles of the airfield circuit and spread your wings by learning step by step the skills and techniques required to go and explore.

Starting off with the basic principles of waypoint selection we will build you up gradually to incorporate timings, wind drift and varied landscapes to complete your skillset and prepare you for embarking upon your own adventures. 11 tutorial missions will introduce you to the crucial skills needed for visual navigation before setting off on a multi-leg bush trip across Scotland to put what you have learned into practice.

Navigation logs and VFR route maps are included, so you have everything you need to tour the landscape. Created by a real airline captain, FS Academy – Navigator is designed to mirror a real life navigation course, taking you step by step across a wide range of conditions and locations, using the real techniques for maximum authenticity. Whether touring the Las Vegas skyline after dark or traversing snow-swept Sweden, NAVIGATOR has you covered.

Each mission has accompanying theory, found in the complete ground school manual. Learn the theory before you take to the skies with the help of your onboard instructor, fully narrated and complete with custom ATC.

Purchase FS Academy - Navigator for MSFS 2020

See other FS Academy add-ons for MSFS 2020