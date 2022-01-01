  • FS Academy - Navigator for MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-14-2022 02:11 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FS Academy - Navigator for MSFS 2020

    FS Academy - Navigator is an all-new tutorial pack designed to add a new dimension to your flying, enabling you to navigate cross-country using real techniques to find your way.

    Escape the shackles of the airfield circuit and spread your wings by learning step by step the skills and techniques required to go and explore.

    Starting off with the basic principles of waypoint selection we will build you up gradually to incorporate timings, wind drift and varied landscapes to complete your skillset and prepare you for embarking upon your own adventures. 11 tutorial missions will introduce you to the crucial skills needed for visual navigation before setting off on a multi-leg bush trip across Scotland to put what you have learned into practice.

    Navigation logs and VFR route maps are included, so you have everything you need to tour the landscape. Created by a real airline captain, FS Academy – Navigator is designed to mirror a real life navigation course, taking you step by step across a wide range of conditions and locations, using the real techniques for maximum authenticity. Whether touring the Las Vegas skyline after dark or traversing snow-swept Sweden, NAVIGATOR has you covered.

    Each mission has accompanying theory, found in the complete ground school manual. Learn the theory before you take to the skies with the help of your onboard instructor, fully narrated and complete with custom ATC.

    Purchase FS Academy - Navigator for MSFS 2020
    See other FS Academy add-ons for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Mowgli22

    Cloudflare

    Thread Starter: Mowgli22

    Is Cloudflare associated with flightsim or is it on my widows 11. It's preventing me from downloading files.

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 03:21 PM Go to last post
    zaf66

    Budget Video Card

    Thread Starter: zaf66

    Could I ask you for some help. I just built a new system (AMD 5600X, SSD, 16 RAM) and will be using it for MSFS 2020. I installed an older...

    Last Post By: KiloWatt Today, 03:18 PM Go to last post
    EDB.

    Can't Install new scenery or aircraft from Microsoft Store. . . . Downloads OK but ?

    Thread Starter: EDB.

    I have down loaded several add-ons from Microsoft Store but can't get them installed ? My program shows 98 installed items and up to date but also...

    Last Post By: terrylawdinn Today, 03:17 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    British Boeing

    Thread Starter: jankees

    dz9 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr dz4 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr dz7 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr dz6 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: jankees Today, 02:10 PM Go to last post