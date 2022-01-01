  • FlyByWire Offers New FBW Installer v3

    FlyByWire Offers New FBW Installer v3

    We're excited to release FBW Installer v3, which includes a completely new UI, "clean" uninstall functionality, quicklinks to documentation and release notes, and a few other great features. To get started, download here:

    Download FBW Installer v3
    Source

