    DCS MB-339 Development Update From IndiaFoxtEcho

    We have not been posting news of the DCS MB-339 in a while, but the project is alive and kicking. It is taking way longer than what we envisioned, but the key point for us is to deliver an extremely complete and realistic rendition of this aircraft.

    Here is a link to our latest Development Report focused for this project, with a detailed status report and an overview of the new features and a notice regarding the Italian Air Force Liveries.

    Development report link

    Thank you for your patience and your continuous support!

    Source

