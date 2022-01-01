Dev Update On Just Flight 757 For MSFS

We're thrilled to announce that the 757-200/300 for MSFS is now well and truly up and running in terms of its development. Developers BlueBird Simulations have made great progress already and you're now able to follow all stages of development via our In Development section on the web site. The aim is to bring you regular updates, every four to six weeks.

The page and the first development update is now live. Remember this is still at least a year away from completion and release so a long way to go.

