M'M Simulations - ENTC Tromso Airport for MSFS 2020

Tromsø Airport is an international airport located at Langnes in the city of Tromsø in Tromsø Municipality, Troms og Finnmark county, Norway. Situated on the western shore of the island of Tromsøya, it features a 2,447-meter (8,028 ft) runway aligned 01/19. Owned and operated by the state-owned Avinor, Langnes handled 1,910,692 passengers, 43,219 aircraft movements and 2,758 tonnes of cargo in 2014. This makes Tromsø the fifth-busiest airport in the country.

The airport opened on 14 September 1964, replacing Tromsø Airport, Skattøra, a water aerodrome. Tromsø became and still is the main hub for Widerøe's regional flights to Finnmark. Main haul flights to other primary airports were carried out by Scandinavian Airlines (SAS). Braathens SAFE and its Busy Bee subsidiary operated from Tromsø from 1967 to 2002. Norwegian Air Shuttle has flown from Langnes since 1992 and Lufttransport has its main operating base at Tromsø. The current Terminal B was built in 1977. Terminal A opened in 1997, following a period with a 240-meter (790 ft) runway extension and a new control tower.

The asphalt runway has physical dimensions 2,447 by 45 meters (8,028 by 148 ft) and is aligned 01/19, almost north–south. It has a takeoff run available (TORA) of 2,447 meters (8,028 ft) on runway 01 and 2,391 meters (7,844 ft) on runway 19, and a landing distance available (LDA) of 2,391 meters (7,844 ft) on 01 and 2,003 meters (6,572 ft) on 19. All have category I instrument landing system with precision approach path indicators. The airport is equipped with category 7 fire and rescue service. The airport has a reference elevation of 10 meters (32 ft) above mean sea level.

Features

Accurately modelled surroundings

Updated CGL data

Real world based terraforming profile

PBR materials

Ambient animated objects

Custom interior modeling

New terminal extension (based on real world project renders)

Purchase M'M Simulations - ENTC Tromso Airport for MSFS 2020

See more M'M Simulations scenery for MSFS 2020