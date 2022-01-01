  • M'M Simulations - ENTC Tromso Airport for MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-13-2022 03:49 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    M'M Simulations - ENTC Tromso Airport for MSFS 2020

    Tromsø Airport is an international airport located at Langnes in the city of Tromsø in Tromsø Municipality, Troms og Finnmark county, Norway. Situated on the western shore of the island of Tromsøya, it features a 2,447-meter (8,028 ft) runway aligned 01/19. Owned and operated by the state-owned Avinor, Langnes handled 1,910,692 passengers, 43,219 aircraft movements and 2,758 tonnes of cargo in 2014. This makes Tromsø the fifth-busiest airport in the country.

    M'M Simulations - ENTC Tromso Airport for MSFS 2020

    The airport opened on 14 September 1964, replacing Tromsø Airport, Skattøra, a water aerodrome. Tromsø became and still is the main hub for Widerøe's regional flights to Finnmark. Main haul flights to other primary airports were carried out by Scandinavian Airlines (SAS). Braathens SAFE and its Busy Bee subsidiary operated from Tromsø from 1967 to 2002. Norwegian Air Shuttle has flown from Langnes since 1992 and Lufttransport has its main operating base at Tromsø. The current Terminal B was built in 1977. Terminal A opened in 1997, following a period with a 240-meter (790 ft) runway extension and a new control tower.

    The asphalt runway has physical dimensions 2,447 by 45 meters (8,028 by 148 ft) and is aligned 01/19, almost north–south. It has a takeoff run available (TORA) of 2,447 meters (8,028 ft) on runway 01 and 2,391 meters (7,844 ft) on runway 19, and a landing distance available (LDA) of 2,391 meters (7,844 ft) on 01 and 2,003 meters (6,572 ft) on 19. All have category I instrument landing system with precision approach path indicators. The airport is equipped with category 7 fire and rescue service. The airport has a reference elevation of 10 meters (32 ft) above mean sea level.

    M'M Simulations - ENTC Tromso Airport for MSFS 2020

    Features

    • Accurately modelled surroundings
    • Updated CGL data
    • Real world based terraforming profile
    • PBR materials
    • Ambient animated objects
    • Custom interior modeling
    • New terminal extension (based on real world project renders)

    M'M Simulations - ENTC Tromso Airport for MSFS 2020

    M'M Simulations - ENTC Tromso Airport for MSFS 2020

    Purchase M'M Simulations - ENTC Tromso Airport for MSFS 2020
    See more M'M Simulations scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: FlyByWire Simulations Interview with Will Pine

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23979-FlyByWire-Simulations-Interview-with-Will-Pine

    Last Post By: simtech95209 Today, 04:36 PM Go to last post
    tigisfat

    CH-53E super stallion

    Thread Starter: tigisfat

    This model is years old, but Nemeth did such a good job that it's still cutting edge.

    Last Post By: Dwaffler Today, 03:27 PM Go to last post
    RI_Red

    Some Wild Weather

    Thread Starter: RI_Red

    Thought I got another shot I really wanted last night, but I guess not. But here's a few of the variety of weather and awesome cloud visuals in MSFS

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 03:13 PM Go to last post
    wrk218

    FSXsafestartup.exe

    Thread Starter: wrk218

    I know I should have written down what this is before it was DL,however .Da. Does any one know what it is and why I would need it. Dumb me. Otto

    Last Post By: Cole Today, 02:31 PM Go to last post