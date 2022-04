Pilot Experience Ajaccio LFKJ Airport Official Trailer

Discover this magnificent airport reproduced in an extremely faithful and detailed way and enjoy unforgettable approaches! Available soon.

Ajaccio Napoleon Bonaparte Airport, formerly known as Campo dell'Oro Airport, is the main airport serving Ajaccio on the French island of Corsica in the Mediterranean Sea. It is located in Ajaccio, the prefecture of the Corse-du-Sud department, 3 miles east of the harbor.