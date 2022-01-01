Aerosoft - Brussels Airport Official Trailer Released

We are super delighted to present the official trailer for the upcoming Aerosoft Mega Airport Brussels for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Check out the amazing level of details, we are absolutely blasted away by the work Jo Erlsund did! Available soon.
