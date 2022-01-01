Macco Simulations Releases Cancun Airport For MSFS

New for Microsoft Flight Simulator, this airport brings a true enhancement to any short or long-haul flights.

Cancun International Airport is located on the Caribbean coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. The airport can handle over 22 million passengers a year through the use of its 4 terminals and 2 parallel runways.

Officially opened in 1974, the airport has gone through many expansions including the newest; T4, which opened in 2017, increasing pervious passenger count by 9 million.

Cancun is renowned for its amazing holiday experiences, and attracts holiday-makers from not only the USA, but from around the world. The location of Cancun makes short hops and long-haul flights ideal, with it being a 2 hour flight time from Mexico City and Orlando Florida, 4 hours from Los Angeles and 10 hours from Europe!

The airport has been built specifically for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, utilizing custom PBR textures, and custom models to bring the airport to life. Special attention and detail has gone into the ground markings, utilizing around 8 custom layers of textures to build a true reflection of the real-life detail.

Features

Fully custom jetways

PBR materials used throughout, utilising 4k textures where appropriate

8 layers of ground textures

Fully optimized buildings and textures for best performance on PC and XBOX

Basic interior modelling for better pilot immersion

Custom lighting across the aprons

Custom static vehicles

