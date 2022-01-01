  • New Navigraph Video Explains Runway Info

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-13-2022 10:45 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    New Navigraph Video Explains Runway Info

    Here is the latest video from Navigraph, in which Flight Instructor, Jason Sokoloff talks about the additional runway information found on their charts:

    This is the additional runway information section on our airport chart. This section shows you the 10-9A page and what the additional runway information tells us and how to implement into the charts.

    Create a free Navigraph account to try the flight simulation community's most popular charts app at navigraph.com.

    Credit:

    Flight Instructor: Jason Sokoloff
    Edit: Jens Eriksson

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2022
    Tags: navigraph

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph orbx perfect flight piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    fraroc

    David Maltby's Hawker Siddley Trident won't show up in FSX no matter what I do

    Thread Starter: fraroc

    Seriously, I've downloaded every single FSX update file and no matter what I do IT STILL WONT SHOW UP Can somebody please help me or direct me to a...

    Last Post By: pomak249 Today, 11:19 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: RonTom Adventures - Valencia Spain

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23998-RonTom-Adventures-Valencia-Spain

    Last Post By: swanny Today, 11:05 AM Go to last post
    fraroc

    ILS turning plane in wrong direction, what am I doing wrong?

    Thread Starter: fraroc

    I use a combination of GPS for the flight and then switch to heading mode so I can work on my approach with the autopilot dials to line me up with...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 10:32 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Captain Sim - C-130 Captain Exterior for MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24030-Captain-Sim-C-130-Captain-Exterior-for-MSFS-2020

    Last Post By: TseTse Today, 09:30 AM Go to last post