New Navigraph Video Explains Runway Info

Here is the latest video from Navigraph, in which Flight Instructor, Jason Sokoloff talks about the additional runway information found on their charts:
This is the additional runway information section on our airport chart. This section shows you the 10-9A page and what the additional runway information tells us and how to implement into the charts.
Credit:
Flight Instructor: Jason Sokoloff
Edit: Jens Eriksson