New Navigraph Video Explains Runway Info

Here is the latest video from Navigraph, in which Flight Instructor, Jason Sokoloff talks about the additional runway information found on their charts:

This is the additional runway information section on our airport chart. This section shows you the 10-9A page and what the additional runway information tells us and how to implement into the charts.

Create a free Navigraph account to try the flight simulation community's most popular charts app at navigraph.com.

Credit:

Flight Instructor: Jason Sokoloff

Edit: Jens Eriksson